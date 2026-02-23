ETV Bharat / Videos

WATCH | 6 Pythons Found In Karwar House, Forest Team Rescues And Releases Them

6 Pythons Found In Karwar House, Forest Team Rescues And Releases Them (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 23, 2026 at 11:11 AM IST

1 Min Read
Karwar: At least six pythons were found inside a house in the Kathinakona area of Karwar on Sunday. Forest officials said that the incident took place at the residence of Vijaya Talekar. Family members noticed snakes moving among the iron materials stored in the yard. When they checked closely, they were shocked to see six large pythons together and immediately alerted the Forest Department.

Patrolling forest guard Gopal Nayak, who specialised in reptile rescue, rushed to the spot and carried out a two-hour operation. The team safely captured all six pythons, measuring between 8 and 12 feet in length. The snakes were later released into a nearby forest area. Gopal Nayak said that snake mating activity increases during summer, and male snakes often gather after seeing a female. He urged the public not to panic or harm snakes but to inform authorities. Officials also advised residents to keep their surroundings clean and avoid piling iron, wood, or stones near houses. 

