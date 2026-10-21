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53 Colourful Tableaux To Participate In Mysuru Jamboo Savari Procession

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53 Colourful Tableaux To Participate In Jamboo Savari Procession in Karnataka's Mysuru. (PTI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 21, 2026 at 1:58 PM IST

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A total of 53 colourful tableaux are set to participate in the historic Jamboo Savari procession during the Mysuru Dasara celebrations on Vijayadashami. The Jamboo Savari is the grand elephant procession that marks the climax of the 10-day Mysore Dasara festival on Vijayadashami in Karnataka's Mysuru. 

It features an idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed inside a 750-kg golden howdah carried by a lead elephant, marching 5 km from Mysore Palace to the Bannimantap Grounds amidst folk troupes and tableaux.

The tableaux represent various districts, government departments and cultural themes of Karnataka, along with representations of neighbouring states, including Keralam and Tamil Nadu. For the first time, tableaux representing the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy will also be part of the procession.

The procession concludes at Bannimantap on the outskirts of the city with the traditional Torchlight Parade (Panjina Kavayat). Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar arrived in Mysuru with his family on Wednesday to participate in the historic Jamboo Savari procession. Keralam Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy are also attending the event.

A total of 53 colourful tableaux are set to participate in the historic Jamboo Savari procession during the Mysuru Dasara celebrations on Vijayadashami. The Jamboo Savari is the grand elephant procession that marks the climax of the 10-day Mysore Dasara festival on Vijayadashami in Karnataka's Mysuru. 

It features an idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed inside a 750-kg golden howdah carried by a lead elephant, marching 5 km from Mysore Palace to the Bannimantap Grounds amidst folk troupes and tableaux.

The tableaux represent various districts, government departments and cultural themes of Karnataka, along with representations of neighbouring states, including Keralam and Tamil Nadu. For the first time, tableaux representing the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy will also be part of the procession.

The procession concludes at Bannimantap on the outskirts of the city with the traditional Torchlight Parade (Panjina Kavayat). Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar arrived in Mysuru with his family on Wednesday to participate in the historic Jamboo Savari procession. Keralam Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy are also attending the event.

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TAGGED:

MYSURU DASARA CELEBRATIONS
KARNATAKA
JAMBOO SAVARI PROCESSION

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