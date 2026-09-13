Security Tightened At Bharat Mandapam For Final Day Of BRICS Summit

Security checks were carried out at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Sunday morning for the second day of the 18th BRICS Summit 2026. Delhi Police also issued a public advisory in view of traffic being affected across the national capital due to VVIP movement.

The police urged the public to use public transport and follow designated alternative routes. Commuters heading to airports, railway stations, and ISBTs were advised to allow extra travel time. They were advised to use the Metro for airport travel, as its service remains fully operational with no disruptions.

The final day of the New Delhi BRICS Summit will see participation of BRICS members and partners in an open session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also slated to hold bilateral meetings with leaders from seven countries. He is scheduled to meet with leaders of South Africa, Kazakhstan, the Philippines, Egypt, Burundi, Uganda and Nigeria.

PM Modi will meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. South Africa has been a core part of BRICS. President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the BRICS session on ‘Inclusive Global Governance & Strengthening Multilateralism’ on Saturday and visited the ‘Bharat Innovates’ exposition in New Delhi. On Saturday, BRICS leaders unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing the outcome as a reflection of a BRICS that is “wider in reach and stronger in purpose”. The theme of this year's summit is “Building Resilience for Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainable Development.”