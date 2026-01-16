Secunderabad's International Kite And Sweet Festival Ends On High Note, Draws 3 Lakh Crowd

Hyderabad: The three-day International Kite and Sweet Festival at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, wrapped up on Thursday amid grand celebrations, drawing over three lakh visitors under the Telangana Tourism Department's "Celebrate the Sky" theme. The event transformed the city centre into a riot of colours, flavours, and culture, attracting families, children, and elders alike. Spectacular kite displays stole the show, with 40 international flyers from 19 countries and 55 from 15 Indian states filling the sky with dragons, eagles, sharks, flowers, and creative giants. Children gazed in awe at the vibrant spectacle, making it the festival's top draw.

The Sweet Festival complemented the skies with 60 stalls offering 1,200 varieties of traditional treats from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bengal, Maharashtra, and beyond, from laddus and jalebis to exotic regional delights that kept crowds buzzing. Local artisans shone too, with 120 handloom and handicraft stalls showcasing textiles, handmade goods, and artwork. Enthralled visitors snapped up souvenirs, boosting Telangana's crafts. Evening folk and classical dance performances evoked India's rich heritage, amplifying the festive vibe. Final-day crowds prompted beefed-up police security and traffic management for seamless access.