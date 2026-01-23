Shimla Gets First Snowfall Of Season

Shimla: After a three-month dry spell, Shimla received the first snowfall of the season on Friday, ending a long wait by locals and tourists alike. Over two inches of snow have been recorded so far, and the weather department has issued an orange alert for heavy snowfall in the region.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Shimla, snowfall is likely to continue through the day, affecting both higher and mid-altitude areas. A large number of visitors had arrived in Shimla a day earlier after forecasts of deteriorating weather, and the morning snowfall added to their excitement.

However, the snowfall also caused major disruptions to road traffic. Several routes were blocked as snow accumulated on roads, leaving vehicles stranded and causing traffic jams. The Shimla-Kufri road was closed to traffic, while movement on several other city roads was also affected. Many vehicles heading towards Kufri got stuck near the Dhalli Tunnel area.

"We arrived in Shimla expecting snowfall, and it started this morning. This is our first time seeing snow," a tourist said.

"We were heading to Kufri, but vehicles are skidding, and roads are blocked. Hotels available now are charging very high rates, between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 per room,” the tourist added.

The administration said higher reaches of the district, including Chopal, are also experiencing snowfall, due to which the Chopal-Deha road has been blocked.