ETV Bharat / Videos

Sea Drone Makers Compete In Taiwan For Soaring Investment

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
Sea Drone Makers Compete In Taiwan For Soaring Investment (AFP)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 3, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Tainan, Taiwan: Silver-hulled sea drones skim across the water as part of an exhibition in Taiwan where local and foreign companies are competing for a share of surging government investment in uncrewed vehicles to deter China. 

As Chinese military pressure increases, Taiwan is pouring billions of dollars into aerial and sea drones, which have been widely used in Russia's war in Ukraine and in the Strait of Hormuz with devastating effect.

At a yacht resort in the southern city of Tainan, sea drone manufacturers from Taiwan, the United States and Singapore introduced USVs and uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs) to Taiwanese government and other officials on Monday.

USVs several metres long and capable of carrying bombs churned up the marina's still waters as they showed off their speed and agility, while UUVs, designed to inspect the seabed hovered below the surface.

Tainan, Taiwan: Silver-hulled sea drones skim across the water as part of an exhibition in Taiwan where local and foreign companies are competing for a share of surging government investment in uncrewed vehicles to deter China. 

As Chinese military pressure increases, Taiwan is pouring billions of dollars into aerial and sea drones, which have been widely used in Russia's war in Ukraine and in the Strait of Hormuz with devastating effect.

At a yacht resort in the southern city of Tainan, sea drone manufacturers from Taiwan, the United States and Singapore introduced USVs and uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs) to Taiwanese government and other officials on Monday.

USVs several metres long and capable of carrying bombs churned up the marina's still waters as they showed off their speed and agility, while UUVs, designed to inspect the seabed hovered below the surface.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TAIWAN SEA DRONE MAKERS
TAIWAN SEA DRONE
TAIWAN MILITARY
TAIWAN DRONE

Related Articles

Youth climbed a high-tension electricity tower after his parents refused to buy him an iPhone in Haryana's Nuh district.

Youth Climbs High-Tension Tower After Parents Refuse To Buy iPhone

November 3, 2026 at 1:05 PM IST
A view of the Kedarnath Dham premises covered in fresh snowfall, with snow-clad mountains surrounding the temple town, in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand.

Kedarnath Dham Covered In White Sheet Of Snow Ahead Of November 11 Closure

November 2, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
Donkuru village children swept away floodwaters

Two Men Risk Lives To Rescue Children Swept Away By Floodwaters

October 30, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after arriving at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026.

'You Are Disgusting, Put Yourself In Shape, You Look Like Hell': Trump Snaps At Reporter

October 30, 2026 at 9:50 AM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.