Sea Drone Makers Compete In Taiwan For Soaring Investment

Tainan, Taiwan: Silver-hulled sea drones skim across the water as part of an exhibition in Taiwan where local and foreign companies are competing for a share of surging government investment in uncrewed vehicles to deter China.

As Chinese military pressure increases, Taiwan is pouring billions of dollars into aerial and sea drones, which have been widely used in Russia's war in Ukraine and in the Strait of Hormuz with devastating effect.

At a yacht resort in the southern city of Tainan, sea drone manufacturers from Taiwan, the United States and Singapore introduced USVs and uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs) to Taiwanese government and other officials on Monday.

USVs several metres long and capable of carrying bombs churned up the marina's still waters as they showed off their speed and agility, while UUVs, designed to inspect the seabed hovered below the surface.