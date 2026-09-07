Satya Niketan Building Collapse: CCTV Captures Terrifying Moment As Structure Comes Crashing Down

New Delhi: The death toll in the South Delhi building collapse at Satya Niketan has risen to seven. Relief and rescue operations have continued at the site, with teams carefully clearing the debris and searching for anyone who may still be trapped underneath. Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the incident has emerged.

The footage shows normal activity around the site just seconds before the building collapsed. A street vendor can be seen sitting beside his cart when the structure suddenly comes crashing down.

Within seconds, a thick cloud of dust engulfs the entire area. As the building collapses, panic breaks out among people nearby. The street vendor is also seen running away to save his life. The CCTV footage clearly shows the terrifying impact of the collapse.

According to the police's preliminary investigation, the collapsed building was around 40-50 years old. The structure had a basement and five upper floors and was being used as a paying guest accommodation.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inspected the site and ordered a magisterial inquiry.