Sankranti Boat Races Add Festive Spirit To Coastal Villages

Anakapalli: To celebrate the Sankranti festival, traditional boat races were organised for fishermen in the coastal area of Bangarammapalem in S. Rayavaram mandal of the Anakapalli district. The event brought festive cheer to the region and created great excitement among the local fishing community.

Fishermen from nearby villages took part in the competitions, racing their boats in the sea with full enthusiasm. The races were fiercely contested, with participants showcasing their strength, skill, and teamwork. Large crowds gathered along the coast to watch the thrilling races, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The organisers arranged cash prizes for the winners to encourage participation and recognise the hard work of the fishermen. According to the organisers, these boat races are conducted every year during Sankranti as part of the traditional celebrations in the coastal belt.

They said the event not only keeps alive the cultural traditions of the fishermen but also brings unity and joy to the community during the harvest festival. The boat races have now become an important part of Sankranti celebrations in Bangarammapalem and the surrounding villages.

