Sankranthi At Cemetery: Nellore's Unique Tribute To Ancestors

Nellore: Sankranthi is usually celebrated in homes with family gatherings, traditional rituals, and festive meals. People offer prayers to their ancestors, light lamps, and remember their elders. However, in Nellore district, Sankranthi takes on a deeply emotional form. Families gather at the cemetery and celebrate the festival near the graves of their loved ones.

In the Bodigadithota area of Nellore, this tradition has been followed for many years. On Sankranthi day, the cemetery turns into a place of devotion, remembrance, and togetherness. The graves are cleaned and beautifully decorated with flowers. Families light lamps, offer food items, and perform special prayers for their departed relatives.

All the traditional Sankranthi dishes prepared at home, including sweets and savouries, are brought to the cemetery as offerings. After completing the rituals, family members sit together near the graves and share the food. Children play around freely, while elders recall memories of their loved ones, speaking about their lives, values, and the bond they shared.

People believe that on Sankranthi, the souls of their ancestors visit the place where they are remembered and bless the family. With this strong belief, many families stay at the cemetery until midnight, spending time in prayer and remembrance. For them, this is not a sad occasion but a meaningful way to stay connected with their roots.

To support the large number of visitors, the Corporation officials made special arrangements. Drinking water facilities and electric lights were provided. The entire cemetery area was cleaned to ensure a peaceful and respectful environment for the rituals.

Minister Narayana personally inspected the arrangements and interacted with the families who came to offer prayers. He greeted them warmly and conveyed Sankranthi wishes. The minister appreciated the unique tradition and the way people honour their ancestors with devotion and respect.

This special Sankranthi celebration in Nellore reflects the deep cultural values of remembering elders and keeping family bonds alive even after death. While the rest of the state celebrates the festival at home or in temples, Nellore’s cemetery rituals stand as a touching reminder that love and respect for ancestors never fade.