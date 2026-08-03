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Odisha: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates 8-Foot Lord Shiva Sand Sculpture On First Shravan Somwar

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Odisha: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates 8-Foot Lord Shiva Sand Sculpture On First Shravan Somwar (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 3, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Puri: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created an 8-foot-tall sand sculpture of Lord Shiva at Puri beach to mark the first Somwar of the holy month of Shravan. 

The sculpture depicts Lord Shiva in a calm, meditative posture and carries the message, 'Har Har Mahadev'. It also features a Shivling, two Kanwariyas carrying holy water, and symbolic elements associated with Lord Shiva, including the trident, damaru, crescent moon, serpent, and rudraksha beads.

Created with the assistance of students from the Sudarsan Sand Art Institute, the artwork reflects themes of devotion, peace, faith and spiritual awakening while highlighting the significance of the first Shravan Somwar in the Hindu calendar.

Pattnaik said he prayed to Lord Shiva for world peace, happiness, prosperity and good health for all. He added that the artwork aims to spread the message of faith, hope and spiritual harmony across the world.

Puri: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created an 8-foot-tall sand sculpture of Lord Shiva at Puri beach to mark the first Somwar of the holy month of Shravan. 

The sculpture depicts Lord Shiva in a calm, meditative posture and carries the message, 'Har Har Mahadev'. It also features a Shivling, two Kanwariyas carrying holy water, and symbolic elements associated with Lord Shiva, including the trident, damaru, crescent moon, serpent, and rudraksha beads.

Created with the assistance of students from the Sudarsan Sand Art Institute, the artwork reflects themes of devotion, peace, faith and spiritual awakening while highlighting the significance of the first Shravan Somwar in the Hindu calendar.

Pattnaik said he prayed to Lord Shiva for world peace, happiness, prosperity and good health for all. He added that the artwork aims to spread the message of faith, hope and spiritual harmony across the world.

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TAGGED:

SHRAVAN SOMWAR PURI
LORD SHIVA SAND SCULPTURE
PURI BEACH SAND ART
LORD SHIVA SAND SCULPTURE
SUDARSAN PATTNAIK SAND ART

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