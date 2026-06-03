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Sand Artist Manas Sahoo’s Sand Animation Welcomes BRICS Delegates In Puri

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Sand Artist Manas Sahoo’s Sand Animation Welcomes BRICS Delegates In Puri (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 3, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Puri: Renowned sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo on Wednesday welcomed the BRICS delegates with a 15-minute sand animation at his studio in Odisha’s Puri. The artist, in his presentation, highlighted themes of unity, cultural harmony, friendship and global cooperation.

The sand artist expressed pride in Odisha's role as the host for the BRICS summit in Puri. He said, "The rich heritage and culture of Puri and India will be showcased. We have great hopes for unity, peace, and cooperation among the BRICS nations through sand animation."

The meeting of the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group began here on Wednesday to deliberate on issues relating to disaster mitigation in 11 member nations.

The three-day summit will be held at the Taj Hotel. The summit will focus on disaster management, enhancing resilience, and technology. The Puri district administration is implementing all necessary measures to ensure the success of this global event.

Puri: Renowned sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo on Wednesday welcomed the BRICS delegates with a 15-minute sand animation at his studio in Odisha’s Puri. The artist, in his presentation, highlighted themes of unity, cultural harmony, friendship and global cooperation.

The sand artist expressed pride in Odisha's role as the host for the BRICS summit in Puri. He said, "The rich heritage and culture of Puri and India will be showcased. We have great hopes for unity, peace, and cooperation among the BRICS nations through sand animation."

The meeting of the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group began here on Wednesday to deliberate on issues relating to disaster mitigation in 11 member nations.

The three-day summit will be held at the Taj Hotel. The summit will focus on disaster management, enhancing resilience, and technology. The Puri district administration is implementing all necessary measures to ensure the success of this global event.

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TAGGED:

MANAS KUMAR SAHOO
SAND ARTIST MANAS SAHOO
ODISHA
SAND ART BRICS DELEGATES
BRICS SUMMIT

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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