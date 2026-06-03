Sand Artist Manas Sahoo’s Sand Animation Welcomes BRICS Delegates In Puri

Puri: Renowned sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo on Wednesday welcomed the BRICS delegates with a 15-minute sand animation at his studio in Odisha’s Puri. The artist, in his presentation, highlighted themes of unity, cultural harmony, friendship and global cooperation.

The sand artist expressed pride in Odisha's role as the host for the BRICS summit in Puri. He said, "The rich heritage and culture of Puri and India will be showcased. We have great hopes for unity, peace, and cooperation among the BRICS nations through sand animation."

The meeting of the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group began here on Wednesday to deliberate on issues relating to disaster mitigation in 11 member nations.

The three-day summit will be held at the Taj Hotel. The summit will focus on disaster management, enhancing resilience, and technology. The Puri district administration is implementing all necessary measures to ensure the success of this global event.