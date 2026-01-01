ETV Bharat / Videos

Peace For All: Sand Artist Manas Sahoo's New Year 2026 Message

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
Sand artist Manas Sahoo making sand sculpture in Puri on the occasion of New Year 2026 (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 1, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Puri: Sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo welcomed the New Year 2026 with his sand art at Puri beach by creating a 15-foot-wide sand sculpture. He aims to promote the message of world peace to mark the New Year. The artwork attracted several visitors and locals. The artist has used sand art as a powerful medium to spread harmony and hope as the world welcomed the New Year. 

The sand art has given a message to the world to adopt the path of peace in 2026. Sahoo said, "It took seven hours and seven tons of sand to create this sand art." He wished that peace may be established in the whole world and that everyone's life may be filled with happiness and prosperity. 

Puri: Sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo welcomed the New Year 2026 with his sand art at Puri beach by creating a 15-foot-wide sand sculpture. He aims to promote the message of world peace to mark the New Year. The artwork attracted several visitors and locals. The artist has used sand art as a powerful medium to spread harmony and hope as the world welcomed the New Year. 

The sand art has given a message to the world to adopt the path of peace in 2026. Sahoo said, "It took seven hours and seven tons of sand to create this sand art." He wished that peace may be established in the whole world and that everyone's life may be filled with happiness and prosperity. 

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SAND ARTIST MANAS SAHOO
SAND ART AT PURI
ODISHA SAND ART
NEW YEAR 2026

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

A Section of the Kullu -Manali Highway is severly damaged by flash floods and rain

Watch | Months After Monsoon Disaster, Stranded Car Carried On Shoulders In Kullu

December 30, 2025 at 7:13 PM IST
Palestinians

Rains Drench Displaced Palestinians In Gaza City In New Hardships

December 29, 2025 at 8:25 PM IST
Turkey's traditional "simit" bagels price increased in the country.

Turkey's 'Simit' Bagel: Iconic Streetfood Becomes Country's Inflation Benchmark

December 29, 2025 at 1:01 PM IST
Watch 470 Kilo WWII Bomb Removed In Belgrade Serbia

Watch: 470-Kilo WWII Bomb Removed In Belgrade

December 29, 2025 at 10:08 AM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.