Peace For All: Sand Artist Manas Sahoo's New Year 2026 Message

Puri: Sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo welcomed the New Year 2026 with his sand art at Puri beach by creating a 15-foot-wide sand sculpture. He aims to promote the message of world peace to mark the New Year. The artwork attracted several visitors and locals. The artist has used sand art as a powerful medium to spread harmony and hope as the world welcomed the New Year.

The sand art has given a message to the world to adopt the path of peace in 2026. Sahoo said, "It took seven hours and seven tons of sand to create this sand art." He wished that peace may be established in the whole world and that everyone's life may be filled with happiness and prosperity.