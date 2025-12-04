ETV Bharat / Videos

Odisha: Sand Artist Manas Kumar Sahu Creates Special Animation Welcoming President Putin

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 4, 2025 at 7:50 PM IST

Puri: Renowned sand artist and India’s Got Talent finalist Manas Kumar Sahu has crafted a special sand animation to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin on his visit to India. The artwork, created at his sand animation studio in Puri, took nearly two hours to complete.

Featuring the message “Welcome President Putin to India,” the animation highlights the long-standing tradition, friendship, peace, and harmonious ties between India and Russia. Speaking about the creation, Sahu said, "Art has the power to connect nations," adding that his work is a small tribute to global peace and friendship.

Vladimir Putin will be on a two-day trip to India and will hold a key bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Putin will land in Delhi, and in view of his visit, extensive security arrangements are in place across the national capital.

