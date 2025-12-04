Sambar Deer Sparks Panic After Entering House In Ambala

Ambala: Panic spread in Dera village of Narayangarh, Ambala, after a sambar deer suddenly entered a house on Thursday. Locals immediately informed the Wildlife Department. On receiving the information, the team arrived at the scene and began preparations to safely remove the deer.

The Wildlife Department and the Vande Mataram Dal rescued the deer after approximately two and a half hours of difficulty. Several team members were injured during the rescue. The team stated that removing the deer from the house was extremely challenging, as the animal was extremely agitated and nervous due to fear. After the rescue, the deer was released into the Morni forests.

A Wildlife Department staff member, Bharat, said, "As human interference in forests increases, wild animals often enter lush residential areas. The Wildlife Department continuously strives to safely return wild animals to their natural habitats and reduce human-wildlife conflict. This rescue was successful due to the vigilance and promptness of locals in reporting incidents."

The Wildlife Department has appealed to the public to immediately report any wild animals entering their homes or villages to the authorities and avoid putting themselves at risk.