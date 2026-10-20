Samba Farmer Pioneers Dragon Fruit Cultivation In Jammu Kashmir

Samba: Dragon fruit is a tropical fruit native to Central and South America. Today, it is grown across several parts of India. But until a few years ago, it was unfamiliar to farmers in the Jammu region.

Baldev Raj, a farmer who likes to experiment with new crops, first learnt about the fruit during a tour to Kolkata organised by the state horticulture department. He decided to find out if dragon fruit could be grown in Samba, his home district, and then he brought plants from Kolkata and began growing them on his farm.

Farmer Baldev Raj said, "The (horticulture) department had organised a tour. There, we met farmers and observed what they were doing. During the visit, we were told that dragon fruit could also be grown. So, we became a little more aware of it. Then, when I explored the fruit further, I learnt that it was not grown in Jammu and Kashmir. So, I brought plants from Kolkata and planted them here. Within a year, I began seeing good results."

Baldev's experiment is part of a wider effort by the horticulture department to encourage farmers in the region to diversify their crops. Dragon fruit and strawberries are among the crops being promoted as alternatives to traditional farming.

Chief Horticulture Officer, Anil Gorkha, in Samba said, "The fruits that have significant potential here are dragon fruit and strawberries. Those who have started working in these areas are earning a good income."

Baldev's success has also attracted other farmers to his farm, where they come to learn about dragon fruit cultivation. He shares his experience with them, helping more farmers explore new crops and diversify their sources of income.