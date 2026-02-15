Watch: 13,000 Kg Of Sabudana Khichdi Prepared As Mahashivratri Prasad At Shirdi

Shirdi: Mahashivratri is being celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across the country today (February 15), with temples of Lord Mahadev witnessing massive crowds of devotees since early morning. Long queues were seen at prominent Shiva temples nationwide as devotees gathered to offer prayers on the auspicious occasion.

In Shirdi, too, a huge influx of devotees was witnessed for darshan at the Sri Sai Baba Temple. Marking Mahashivratri, the Shri Saibaba Sansthan placed a statue of Lord Mahadev near Sai Baba’s Samadhi, allowing devotees to seek blessings of both Mahadev and Sai Baba.

Anticipating a large turnout of devotees observing fasts, the Sai Prasadalaya prepared nearly 13,000 kilograms of special sabudana (sago) khichdi as Mahaprasad. The prasad is being distributed throughout the day along with traditional "jhirkaya" prasad to devotees visiting Shirdi.

According to the Sansthan, the khichdi was prepared using 5,500 kg of sago, 4,000 kg of groundnuts, 700 litres of groundnut oil, 2,000 kg of potatoes, 1,200 kg of sugar, along with spices including red chilli and green chilli. The entire preparation was carried out at the Sai Sansthan Prasadalaya, maintaining the long-standing tradition of serving special fasting prasad on Mahashivratri and Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Sanjay Shinde, head of the Sai Prasadalaya, informed that approximately 60,000 to 65,000 devotees from across the country, as well as from Shirdi and surrounding areas, are expected to partake in the khichdi prasad during the day.

The Sai Prasadalaya regularly serves meals such as bhaji, chapatti, and varan-bhaat to devotees of all faiths who visit Sai Baba, revered as a spiritual master beyond religious boundaries.