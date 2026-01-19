Russians Plunge Into Ice Pools To Celebrate Orthodox Epiphany

Moscow: Orthodox Christians in Russia plunge into icy waters during the celebration of the Epiphany holiday in Moscow, with temperatures outside below -10 degrees Celsius. Participants say that submerging themselves makes them feel "holy" and helps them experience "cleansing."

For many participants, the ritual holds a deep religious significance. Anastasia Shalobodina, a retail banking manager, said she takes part every year, describing the plunge as an essential baptism ritual. "No matter the weather, I am ready to come and immerse myself to experience that cleansing," she told AFP.

Others echoed similar sentiments, noting both spiritual and emotional uplift. A 40-year-old participant said he had been participating for nearly a decade, adding that emerging from the water leaves him feeling 'pure'. Some participantshighlighted the physical sensation of the icy dip. Andrey, a 32-year-old IT developer, said the cold quickly gives way to warmth. "First, it's cold, then it is warm," he added.

However, not all participants view the practice as religious. Alla, a 48-year-old teacher, said, "Diving into an ice hole specifically is anything but a religious ritual, really. For me, it's primarily a pleasure. I've been diving for more than a decade, so I just enjoy it." (with AFP inputs)