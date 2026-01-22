ETV Bharat / Videos

WATCH | Russian Couple Ties Knot In Varanasi Following Hindu Rituals

WATCH | Russian Couple Ties Knot In Varanasi Following Hindu Rituals (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 22, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST

Varanasi: A Russian couple got married according to Hindu rituals at Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat. Marine (36) and Konstantin (48), both residents of Russia, tied the knot at the Nalwa Veer Baba Temple, performing all traditional Vedic rituals. The ceremony included the exchange of garlands, application of vermillion, and the seven sacred circumambulations around the holy fire. 

Women sang traditional auspicious songs in the temple, while local residents also participated in the ceremony and performed the symbolic 'Kanyadaan' of the bride.

The couple wore traditional Indian attire. Marine was dressed in a saree, while Konstantin whore a dhoti and kurta. Marine said she has always been drawn to Indian civilisation, culture, and diversity. She shared that five years ago, inspired by Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, the couple decided to get married in Varanasi according to Hindu customs, and their wish was fulfilled.

Konstantin said that they met around 11 years ago and had already married by mutual consent. Both chose Varanasi for the spiritual significance of the city.

Shivakant Pandey, the priest of the temple, said, "The marriage was solemnised amid Vedic chants. After the ceremony, chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' echoed in the temple." Locals, devotees, and tourists gathered in large numbers to witness and bless the couple, capturing the memorable event in their cameras.

