Watch: 3-year-old Recites Difficult English Words In 16 seconds

Rew: Three-year-old Aviraj Tiwari has made India proud by earning a spot in the London Book of World Records for correctly pronouncing the five longest English words in just 16 seconds.

The child is a resident of Bakia village in Madhya Pradesh's Semariya.

Aviraj showcases an extraordinary range of talents, including answering 1,150 general knowledge questions, reciting lengthy English words quickly, naming the capitals of 52 countries, and identifying the flags of 36 nations, along with 70 animals and 52 bird species.

Furthermore, Aviraj has memorised the Hanuman Chalisa as well as numerous Sanskrit verses; he is also adept at identifying the names of India's 28 state capitals, the solar system, 40 parts of the human body, and the pieces on a chessboard.

His mother, Akanksha Tiwari, told ETV Bharat, "At the age of 2 years and 11 months, Aviraj secured a place in the London Book of World Records by correctly answering 1,150 questions and by reciting the five longest and most difficult words from an English dictionary in just 16 seconds."

Aviraj has registered his name in the Influencer Book of Records, International World Records, and the Kalam Book of Records. On April 30, 2026, he received the London Book of World Records award at an event in Kathmandu, Nepal.