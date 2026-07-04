Retired Forest Inspector Bids Emotional Goodbye To Elephant Calf On His Last Day Of Service

Ramnagar: A deep emotional moment was witnessed at the Corbett Tiger Reserve in the Kalagarh Elephant Camp that left everyone present teary-eyed. A 60-year-old forest inspector, Bharat Singh Rawat, was retired, and on the day of his retirement, he bid farewell to the nine-month-old elephant calf 'Malini'. Before leaving, he touched her feet, hugged her and broke down into tears. This scene captured the relationship of trust and love between the forest inspector and the elephant.

On September 4, 2025, Bharat Singh rescued Malini from the Malan River when she was in a weak condition and only 15 to 20 days old. She was named Malini because she was found in the river Malan. Rawat personally cared for the elephant day and night, fed her with food and gave her medicines. He fulfilled all the minor requirements for Malini. Under his care, Malini's weight increased from 85 kg to 250 kg. Forest officials praised Bharat Singh Rawat for his dedication towards the wildlife conservation

Dr Saket Badola, Director of the Tiger Corbett Reserve, said that the forest inspectors develop a deep bond with animals when they rescue and care for the injured animals for a long time.