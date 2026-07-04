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Retired Forest Inspector Bids Emotional Goodbye To Elephant Calf On His Last Day Of Service

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Retired Forest Inspector Emotional Goodbye To The Elephant Calf At His Last Day Of Service (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 4, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Ramnagar: A deep emotional moment was witnessed at the Corbett Tiger Reserve in the Kalagarh Elephant Camp that left everyone present teary-eyed. A 60-year-old forest inspector, Bharat Singh Rawat, was retired, and on the day of his retirement, he bid farewell to the nine-month-old elephant calf 'Malini'. Before leaving, he touched her feet, hugged her and broke down into tears. This scene captured the relationship of trust and love between the forest inspector and the elephant. 

On September 4, 2025, Bharat Singh rescued Malini from the Malan River when she was in a weak condition and only 15 to 20 days old. She was named Malini because she was found in the river Malan. Rawat personally cared for the elephant day and night, fed her with food and gave her medicines. He fulfilled all the minor requirements for Malini. Under his care, Malini's weight increased from 85 kg to 250 kg. Forest officials praised Bharat Singh Rawat for his dedication towards the wildlife conservation  

Dr Saket Badola, Director of the Tiger Corbett Reserve, said that the forest inspectors develop a deep bond with animals when they rescue and care for the injured animals for a long time. 

Ramnagar: A deep emotional moment was witnessed at the Corbett Tiger Reserve in the Kalagarh Elephant Camp that left everyone present teary-eyed. A 60-year-old forest inspector, Bharat Singh Rawat, was retired, and on the day of his retirement, he bid farewell to the nine-month-old elephant calf 'Malini'. Before leaving, he touched her feet, hugged her and broke down into tears. This scene captured the relationship of trust and love between the forest inspector and the elephant. 

On September 4, 2025, Bharat Singh rescued Malini from the Malan River when she was in a weak condition and only 15 to 20 days old. She was named Malini because she was found in the river Malan. Rawat personally cared for the elephant day and night, fed her with food and gave her medicines. He fulfilled all the minor requirements for Malini. Under his care, Malini's weight increased from 85 kg to 250 kg. Forest officials praised Bharat Singh Rawat for his dedication towards the wildlife conservation  

Dr Saket Badola, Director of the Tiger Corbett Reserve, said that the forest inspectors develop a deep bond with animals when they rescue and care for the injured animals for a long time. 

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TAGGED:

FOREST INSPECTOR AND ELEPHANT STORY
KALAGARH ELEPHANT CALF MALINI
CORBETT TIGER RESERVE
ELEPHANT BABY STORY
FOREST INSPECTOR RETIREMENT

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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