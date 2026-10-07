Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Sculpture To Mark PM Modi’s 25 Years In Public Service

Puri: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Wednesday created a sand sculpture to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in public service. Through his artwork, Pattnaik paid tribute to PM Modi’s 25 years of service and his vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

The sand art depicts Prime Minister Modi with folded hands, with a message reading ‘25 YEARS Of Public Service’ and ‘The Spirit of Service, Modi Ji’s Vision for Viksit Bharat’.

Sharing the artwork on X, Patnaik wrote, "25 years of Seva, leadership and dedication to the nation. Heartiest congratulations to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji on completing 25 years of public service. My sand art at Puri Beach, Odisha, is a humble tribute to this remarkable journey and the vision of Viksit Bharat."

The milestone traces back to October 7, 2001, when Narendra Modi first took the oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, before leading the BJP to a historic mandate in the 2014 general elections and subsequently securing three terms as Prime Minister of India.