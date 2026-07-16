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Rath Yatra 2026 LIVE: Watch Lord Jagannath's Grand Chariot Festival In Puri

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Rath Yatra 2026 LIVE: Watch Lord Jagannath's Grand Chariot Festival In Puri (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 16, 2026 at 7:17 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Come rain or shine, nothing can dampen the ecstatic spirit of the Jagannath devotees. Lakhs of pilgrims have gathered in holy town Puri to celebrate the one-of-a-kind religious extravaganza - Rath Yatra, the annual journey of the Holy Trinity to the Gundicha Temple, believed to be the abode of Lord Jagannath’s aunt. As the Grand Road fills to the brim with devotees, so too does the spirit of faith and celebration.

Amid chants of "Jai Jagannath", sibling deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, accompanied by Lord Sudarshan, ascend and ride their majestic chariots. As per rituals, following the ceremonial Pahandi, the deities take their royal seats atop Nandighosa, Taladhwaja and Darpadalana chariots. The Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, Dibyasingha Deb, then performs the sacred Chhera Pahanra ritual, ceremonially sweeping the chariots with a golden broom, a timeless symbol of humility before the Lord. With the completion of the rituals, begins the divine journey of the Trinity to the Gundicha Temple. After a nine-day stay at the Gundicha, the deities will return to Srimandir during Bahuda Yatra.

Come rain or shine, nothing can dampen the ecstatic spirit of the Jagannath devotees. Lakhs of pilgrims have gathered in holy town Puri to celebrate the one-of-a-kind religious extravaganza - Rath Yatra, the annual journey of the Holy Trinity to the Gundicha Temple, believed to be the abode of Lord Jagannath’s aunt. As the Grand Road fills to the brim with devotees, so too does the spirit of faith and celebration.

Amid chants of "Jai Jagannath", sibling deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, accompanied by Lord Sudarshan, ascend and ride their majestic chariots. As per rituals, following the ceremonial Pahandi, the deities take their royal seats atop Nandighosa, Taladhwaja and Darpadalana chariots. The Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, Dibyasingha Deb, then performs the sacred Chhera Pahanra ritual, ceremonially sweeping the chariots with a golden broom, a timeless symbol of humility before the Lord. With the completion of the rituals, begins the divine journey of the Trinity to the Gundicha Temple. After a nine-day stay at the Gundicha, the deities will return to Srimandir during Bahuda Yatra.

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TAGGED:

PURI RATH YATRA
PURI JAGANNATH

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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