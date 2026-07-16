Rath Yatra 2026 LIVE: Watch Lord Jagannath's Grand Chariot Festival In Puri

Come rain or shine, nothing can dampen the ecstatic spirit of the Jagannath devotees. Lakhs of pilgrims have gathered in holy town Puri to celebrate the one-of-a-kind religious extravaganza - Rath Yatra, the annual journey of the Holy Trinity to the Gundicha Temple, believed to be the abode of Lord Jagannath’s aunt. As the Grand Road fills to the brim with devotees, so too does the spirit of faith and celebration.

Amid chants of "Jai Jagannath", sibling deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, accompanied by Lord Sudarshan, ascend and ride their majestic chariots. As per rituals, following the ceremonial Pahandi, the deities take their royal seats atop Nandighosa, Taladhwaja and Darpadalana chariots. The Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, Dibyasingha Deb, then performs the sacred Chhera Pahanra ritual, ceremonially sweeping the chariots with a golden broom, a timeless symbol of humility before the Lord. With the completion of the rituals, begins the divine journey of the Trinity to the Gundicha Temple. After a nine-day stay at the Gundicha, the deities will return to Srimandir during Bahuda Yatra.