'Many People Enlightening Society; Sangh Is Also One Of Them': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat In Toronto

Addressing a massive gathering at the "Hindu Vishwa Bandhu - Embrace the World in Friendship" event in Toronto on Sunday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat discussed the organization's role in public life.

"Many people are enlightening the society; Sangh is also one of them," Bhagwat said, adding that while the organisation teaches core values, it does not hold an exclusive position in guiding society.

"What is that thing which makes us eternal? This is that thing: to fulfil from time to time the arising needs of human society, jelling them into one humanity and teaching them the Dharma of Seva", he said.

The high-profile event, organised by Canadian Hindus for Outreach, Relations and Dialogue (CHORD), kicked off with cultural performances, including traditional folk songs rendered by members of the Indian diaspora.

The RSS Chief further argued that Hindu identity could not be restricted to a single language, belief system or way of living and said differences are natural and should be respected, but they should not obscure the essential unity connecting people and the rest of creation. “Diversity is natural. Unity is the reality,” he said. “You have to tackle nature, keeping in mind the reality."

He said this understanding could help nations prosper without weakening others. It could also allow societies to cooperate in advancing humanity and protecting creation.“All the nations will thrive, will prosper, will cooperate, will contribute to human progress and the progress of the creation,” he said.

Bhagwat called for introspection instead of treating disagreements as a contest in which only one side could be correct. He said people could remain united despite their different opinions, preferences and temperaments.

The high-profile event, organised by Canadian Hindus for Outreach, Relations and Dialogue (CHORD), kicked off with cultural performances, including traditional folk songs rendered by members of the Indian diaspora.