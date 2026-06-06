A Rare Wild Caracal Captured In Kuno National Park After Many Years

Sheopur: A rare wild cat species, the caracal, has been spotted in Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh, after many years. The Caracal has been captured through a camera trap installed in the national park. This is being considered very encouraging for the Forest Department, experts working in the wildlife sector and nature lovers.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav took the social media platform 'X' to share the information, stating that after many years, a rare caracal has been recorded in a camera trap of the Kuno National Park. He described it as a major success for wildlife conservation. He added that it also proves that Kuno's ecosystem is becoming healthier.

He said that Project Cheetah, implemented under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is not limited to the rehabilitation of cheetahs alone.

Rather, it is strengthening the entire ecosystem. It is developing safe and better habitats for various wildlife species in Madhya Pradesh, the Chief Minister asserted.

The caracal is an extremely rare wild cat species, which is seen in very few places in India. It is identified by its long black ears and agile hunting nature. Kuno National Park has been the centre of international attention since the launch of the reintroduction of African cheetahs.