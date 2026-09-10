Rare Siberian Godwits, Migratory Birds Gather At Perungulam Lake In Thoothukudi

A large number of rare Siberian Godwits and native bird species have gathered at Perungulam Lake near Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi district, attracting birdwatchers and members of the public.

The district has been witnessing intense heat and dry conditions over the past few months, leaving several water bodies parched. However, Perungulam Lake continues to hold a substantial quantity of water, making it an important habitat for birds.



A flock of rare Godwit birds from Siberia has now arrived at Perungulam after travelling nearly 5,000 km to India. The birds are known for their remarkable long-distance flying ability, with researchers documenting their capacity to undertake extremely long journeys without stopping. More than 200 additional birds are reported to have arrived at the lake this year compared with last year.