Rare Moment As Lion Cub Climbs Tree Under Lioness's Watch In Gir

Junagarh: A video showing a lion cub climbing a tree in Gujarat's Gir forest has taken social media by storm. The footage, captured during a Sasan Gir forest safari, features lion cubs playing under the watchful presence of two lionesses.

In the video, one young cub suddenly begins climbing a tree, an unusual sight, as lions are not known for tree-climbing, unlike leopards. A lioness is seen closely monitoring the cub, ensuring it does not climb too high or get injured. The tourist who filmed the moment expressed surprise, while the safari guide noted that such behaviour is extremely rare.

Experts explain that lions rub against trees to sharpen their claws, an essential hunting skill. However, seeing a very young cub display this behaviour highlights early learning instincts.