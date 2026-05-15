Rare ‘Common Bronzeback Tree Snake’ Spotted In UP's Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

Lakhimpur Kheri: A rare species of snake, identified as the “Common Bronze-back Tree Snake”, has been spotted in the Belrayan range of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, forest officials said.

The discovery has generated excitement among forest officials and wildlife experts, who described it as a significant finding reflecting the rich biodiversity of the reserve and ongoing conservation efforts.

The snake was spotted by Nazirun Nisha, a wildlife monitor working in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve area of Tikonia. According to officials, Nisha noticed the rare reptile while returning after a bird survey in the grasslands of the Belrayan range.

She then immediately documented the species through photographs and videos. Subsequent study confirmed it to be the rare Common Bronze-back Tree Snake. Experts said the snake has a slender body with a shining brownish-copper colour. Its lifestyle is largely dependent on trees, making it distinct from several other snake species.

Nazrun Nisha described this rare discovery as a very inspiring and humbling experience for her wildlife career. She said that such discoveries, in addition to wildlife conservation, also contribute significantly to future education and research.

Dudhwa Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Jagdish R. expressed his delight at the discovery, saying it was a positive outcome of protection and conservation. Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director Dr H. Rajamohan also praised the vigilance of the field staff. He said that the close observation of wildlife by officers and staff during patrolling is truly commendable.