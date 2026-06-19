Inaugural Ceremony Of Ramoji Auditorium At ISB Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ramoji Group chairman Kiron addressed a gathering at the state-of-the-art Ramoji Auditorium at the ISB's Hyderabad campus on Friday. The facility was developed with the support of a ₹ 30 Crore CSR gift from the Ramoji Foundation. With a seating capacity of 450, the Ramoji Auditorium is set to enhance ISB’s ability to host international conferences, research seminars, distinguished lectures, and other major academic events.

Equipped with advanced facilities, it features intelligent lighting systems, an integrated learning management system, and dedicated guest lounges. The venue is designed to host international conferences, research seminars, special lectures and other academic events.

Following the ceremony, a musical performance by 'Suranjali'—India's first all-female symphony band—will take place.