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Inaugural Ceremony Of Ramoji Auditorium At ISB Hyderabad

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Inaugural Ceremony Of Ramoji Auditorium At ISB Hyderabad (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 19, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST

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Updated : June 19, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST

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Hyderabad: Ramoji Group chairman Kiron addressed a gathering at the state-of-the-art Ramoji Auditorium at the ISB's Hyderabad campus on Friday. The facility was developed with the support of a ₹ 30 Crore CSR gift from the Ramoji Foundation. With a seating capacity of 450, the Ramoji Auditorium is set to enhance ISB’s ability to host international conferences, research seminars, distinguished lectures, and other major academic events.

Equipped with advanced facilities, it features intelligent lighting systems, an integrated learning management system, and dedicated guest lounges. The venue is designed to host international conferences, research seminars, special lectures and other academic events.

Following the ceremony, a musical performance by 'Suranjali'—India's first all-female symphony band—will take place.

Hyderabad: Ramoji Group chairman Kiron addressed a gathering at the state-of-the-art Ramoji Auditorium at the ISB's Hyderabad campus on Friday. The facility was developed with the support of a ₹ 30 Crore CSR gift from the Ramoji Foundation. With a seating capacity of 450, the Ramoji Auditorium is set to enhance ISB’s ability to host international conferences, research seminars, distinguished lectures, and other major academic events.

Equipped with advanced facilities, it features intelligent lighting systems, an integrated learning management system, and dedicated guest lounges. The venue is designed to host international conferences, research seminars, special lectures and other academic events.

Following the ceremony, a musical performance by 'Suranjali'—India's first all-female symphony band—will take place.

Last Updated : June 19, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST

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TAGGED:

KIRON
ISB
RAMOJI GROUP CHAIRMAN KIRON
RAMOJI AUDITORIUM

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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