Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 Live: Celebrating Timeless Spirit Of Sri Ramoji Rao

The second edition of Ramoji Excellence Awards is underway at Dr BR Ambedkar Kalavedika in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Nine achievers from diverse fields across the country are being honoured today (Nov. 16). The award ceremony marks the 90th birth anniversary of media visionary and Ramoji Group founder Sri Ramoji Rao. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is attending the event as the chief guest, while Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan are the guests of honour. Several other Union Ministers and prominent figures from various fields are also attending the event. Instituted last year in memory of Sri Ramoji Rao and inspired by his belief in integrity, determination and service, the Ramoji Excellence Awards celebrate people who have gone beyond personal achievement to create opportunities, address challenges and contribute to the progress of the nation. The nine categories in which the awards are being conferred include Journalism, Arts and Culture, Rural Development and Agriculture, Science and Technology, Service and Mankind, Women Achiever, Youth Icon, Education, and Medicine and Health. Education and Medicine and Health categories were added this year, raising the number of honourees from seven in the first edition to nine. Each awardee receives a memento, a certificate of appreciation, and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.