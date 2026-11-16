ETV Bharat / Videos

Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 Live: Celebrating Timeless Spirit Of Sri Ramoji Rao

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 Live: Celebrating Timeless Spirit Of Sri Ramoji Rao (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 16, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST

|

Updated : November 16, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

The second edition of Ramoji Excellence Awards is underway at Dr BR Ambedkar Kalavedika in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Nine achievers from diverse fields across the country are being honoured today (Nov. 16). The award ceremony marks the 90th birth anniversary of media visionary and Ramoji Group founder Sri Ramoji Rao. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is attending the event as the chief guest, while Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan are the guests of honour. Several other Union Ministers and prominent figures from various fields are also attending the event. Instituted last year in memory of Sri Ramoji Rao and inspired by his belief in integrity, determination and service, the Ramoji Excellence Awards celebrate people who have gone beyond personal achievement to create opportunities, address challenges and contribute to the progress of the nation. The nine categories in which the awards are being conferred include Journalism, Arts and Culture, Rural Development and Agriculture, Science and Technology, Service and Mankind, Women Achiever, Youth Icon, Education, and Medicine and Health. Education and Medicine and Health categories were added this year, raising the number of honourees from seven in the first edition to nine. Each awardee receives a memento, a certificate of appreciation, and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

The second edition of Ramoji Excellence Awards is underway at Dr BR Ambedkar Kalavedika in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Nine achievers from diverse fields across the country are being honoured today (Nov. 16). The award ceremony marks the 90th birth anniversary of media visionary and Ramoji Group founder Sri Ramoji Rao. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is attending the event as the chief guest, while Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan are the guests of honour. Several other Union Ministers and prominent figures from various fields are also attending the event. Instituted last year in memory of Sri Ramoji Rao and inspired by his belief in integrity, determination and service, the Ramoji Excellence Awards celebrate people who have gone beyond personal achievement to create opportunities, address challenges and contribute to the progress of the nation. The nine categories in which the awards are being conferred include Journalism, Arts and Culture, Rural Development and Agriculture, Science and Technology, Service and Mankind, Women Achiever, Youth Icon, Education, and Medicine and Health. Education and Medicine and Health categories were added this year, raising the number of honourees from seven in the first edition to nine. Each awardee receives a memento, a certificate of appreciation, and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

Last Updated : November 16, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAMOJI EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2026
RAMOJI RAO
RAMOJI AWARD 2026
RAMOJI GROUP

Related Articles

Watch LIVE: PM Modi's Speech During His Interaction With Security Forces In Bastar

Watch LIVE: PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Security Forces In Bastar

November 8, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST
INDIA Bloc Maha Protest At Ramila Maidan

Watch: INDIA Bloc Leaders Demand CEC Removal At Ramila Maidan Maha Rally

November 1, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Watch LIVE | PM Modi Offers Floral Tribute At Statue Of Unity In Gujarat's Kevadia

Watch LIVE | PM Modi Offers Floral Tribute At Statue Of Unity In Gujarat's Kevadia

October 31, 2026 at 9:15 AM IST
President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with several other dignitaries, attended the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) celebrations in New Delhi on Saturday morning.

LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu Graces Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Celebration In New Delhi

October 31, 2026 at 7:24 AM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.