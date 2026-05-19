Rajasthan: Groom Drives Tractor In Wedding Procession

Jhunjhunu: A unique wedding procession in the Gudhagaudji region of Rajasthan has captured everyone's attention, as the wedding procession was carried out with a convoy of 21 tractors.

The groom, Jitendra, son of Bharmal Mahala, a resident of Mahala's Dhani village, comes from a farming family, took out his wedding procession on Monday evening with a convoy of 21 tractors. The special feature of this procession was that the groom himself took the steering wheel of the tractor, leading the procession.

Jitendra said, "The tractor is a part of my life. I did not feel right abandoning it and switching to a luxury vehicle. We are farmers, so our wedding should be celebrated in a farming style." As this long convoy of tractors passed along the highway, passersby stopped to watch. People took out their cell phones to capture videos and photos of this unique procession.

Locals say that after years, they have witnessed a wedding procession that is not only different but also inspiring.