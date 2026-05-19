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Rajasthan: Groom Drives Tractor In Wedding Procession

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A convoy of tractors being carried out in a wedding procession in Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 19, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Jhunjhunu: A unique wedding procession in the Gudhagaudji region of Rajasthan has captured everyone's attention, as the wedding procession was carried out with a convoy of 21 tractors. 

The groom, Jitendra, son of Bharmal Mahala, a resident of Mahala's Dhani village, comes from a farming family, took out his wedding procession on Monday evening with a convoy of 21 tractors. The special feature of this procession was that the groom himself took the steering wheel of the tractor, leading the procession. 

Jitendra said, "The tractor is a part of my life. I did not feel right abandoning it and switching to a luxury vehicle. We are farmers, so our wedding should be celebrated in a farming style." As this long convoy of tractors passed along the highway, passersby stopped to watch. People took out their cell phones to capture videos and photos of this unique procession.

Locals say that after years, they have witnessed a wedding procession that is not only different but also inspiring. 

Jhunjhunu: A unique wedding procession in the Gudhagaudji region of Rajasthan has captured everyone's attention, as the wedding procession was carried out with a convoy of 21 tractors. 

The groom, Jitendra, son of Bharmal Mahala, a resident of Mahala's Dhani village, comes from a farming family, took out his wedding procession on Monday evening with a convoy of 21 tractors. The special feature of this procession was that the groom himself took the steering wheel of the tractor, leading the procession. 

Jitendra said, "The tractor is a part of my life. I did not feel right abandoning it and switching to a luxury vehicle. We are farmers, so our wedding should be celebrated in a farming style." As this long convoy of tractors passed along the highway, passersby stopped to watch. People took out their cell phones to capture videos and photos of this unique procession.

Locals say that after years, they have witnessed a wedding procession that is not only different but also inspiring. 

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RAJASTHAN GROOM DRIVES TRACTOR
RAJASTHAN WEDDING

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