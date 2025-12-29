Rains Drench Displaced Palestinians In Gaza City In New Hardships

Gaza City: Displaced Palestinians in Gaza City struggle to secure their tents and prevent water from entering them as winter rains left them flooded. "We can't sleep at night because we're afraid of being flooded," complains one woman.

Umm Rami Bulbul, a displaced Gazan, said, "I live in a tent with my children, and the situation is very depressing and frightening. The children wake up at night and grab a bucket to empty the water from inside the tent. We all wake up soaked."

Bulbul added, "We are a defenceless people and did nothing wrong. We have children, and as an elderly woman, I cannot live in tents. When it rains, we suffer from the cold weather, and in the summer, we suffer from the high temperatures. We are simply asking to provide us with mobile homes. We are not asking to begin the reconstruction right now, rather just mobile homes for us and for our children."

Suad Alian, a displaced Gazan, said, "We were sitting in the tent when the wind blew and knocked it down on us. We set it up again, but it fell once more due to the strength of the wind. I tried with my husband to secure it but couldn't."

Samia Abu Jabba, another displaced Gazan, said, "What did the people of Gaza do to deserve this? Look at my children and the tent. I sleep in the cold. The water flooded us and soaked my children's clothes that they no longer have clothes to wear, and they are freezing. What did the people of Gaza and their children do to deserve this?"

Umm Mohammed al-Maghribi, another displaced Gazan, said, "We can't sleep at night because we're afraid of being flooded. What will we do? Where will we go? We don't know where to go."