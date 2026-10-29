Railways Conduct Mock Drill To Assess Emergency Preparedness In Bikaner

The Bikaner division of North Western Railway conducted a large-scale mock drill to assess emergency preparedness on Wednesday. The exercise simulated a major train accident, with passengers trapped inside.

More than 150 rescue personnel took part in the drill, practising different techniques to evacuate passengers from the damaged coaches. Some were brought out through windows, while others were evacuated through the roofs using ropes and specialised equipment. The exercise involved multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force, Railway Protection Force, Civil Defence, fire services and the local administration.

According to Gaurav Govil, Divisional Railway Manager, Bikaner, "Today, a mock drill was conducted in collaboration with NDRF involving a passenger train where two coaches had capsized. It was organised to safely evacuate the passengers as quickly as possible and provide them with medical assistance.”

He added that the rescue teams took swift action by cutting open both coaches to rescue the passengers and promptly deliver medical assistance to them. “The passengers trapped in the coaches behind were rescued using various methods: some through windows, some via the roof, and some using ropes. The main objective of this mock drill is to demonstrate various types of rescue techniques,” said Praveen Kumar, Assistant Commandant, NDRF.

Though the accident was simulated, the drill tested the ability of rescue teams to respond quickly, coordinate across agencies, and evacuate passengers safely during a real emergency.