Rahul Waves Tricolour As He climbs Atop Police Barricade During INDIA Bloc MPs' Protest

Delhi: High drama unfolded in the national capital as MPs from INDIA Bloc protested against the alleged "vote theft" orchestrated by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Tuesday.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi climbed atop heavy iron barriers near the NITI Aayog office, waving the tricolour while marching towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters.

Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, along with his fellow MPs, were also seen atop the barricades as Delhi Police personnel attempted to halt the march along the high-security corridor en route to Nirvachan Sadan.

Raising slogans demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the INDIA bloc leaders and supporters took to the streets of the national capital as their march towards the Election Commission began. The INDIA bloc MPs later sat in protest near the NITI Aayog office.

Opposition MPs carried cutouts depicting Kumar in an RSS uniform and raised slogans, including “BJP hai CEC hai”, “Vote chor, gaddi chhod” and “Democracy not for sale”. In a social media post on 'X', Gandhi posted, “Gyanesh, it's done, bro. Time to resign".

The march is part of the ongoing protest over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and the demand to sack Gyanesh Kumar. Security has been beefed up in Central Delhi due to the protest.

The Opposition has launched a sustained campaign against alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls and is demanding greater transparency from the poll panel, especially after a newspaper report alleged internal discord within the Election Commission amid a heavily questioned and criticised SIR exercise.