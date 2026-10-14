'Dande Ka Jawab': Rahul Gandhi Used Flute To Criticise Police Brutality Against Protestors

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday held a press conference to counter what he described as authorities' “danda" (stick) treatment against the protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Gandhi introduced a flute artist who played 'Vaishnav jan to tene kahiye' song on the instrument in a symbolic answer to ‘danda’.

The flute artist, who identified himself as Ramit, recounted his detention by police personnel on October 11.

“I was detained on Oct 11, but Bajrang Dal and RSS goons made them detain us. I have their video threatening peaceful protesters with sticks and stones. These goons went and told the police, who detained us. Phones were snatched and formatted. At least 15 females were there in the bus but no female officer was present,” Ramit said.