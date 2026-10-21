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Puri Jagannath Temple Celebrates Dussehra With Lord Jagannath’s Suna Besha

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Puri Jagannath Temple Celebrates Dussehra With Lord Jagannath’s Suna Besha (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 21, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Puri: The sacred occasion of Dussehra was celebrated at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, where Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Chakraraj Sudarshan were adorned in their magnificent Rajarajeshwar Besha, popularly known as Suna Besha. A large number of devotees gathered at the temple to witness the deities adorned with gold ornaments.

The Suna Besha ritual was performed following the completion of the deities’ Avakasha rituals, sandalwood application, change of clothes and adornment with 32 types of gold ornaments. As part of the Dussehra celebrations, the temple also observed the traditional Ayudha Puja. According to Sharat Mohanty, a Chunara servitor of the Shree Jagannath Temple, the festival was observed with devotion and religious fervour.

Puri: The sacred occasion of Dussehra was celebrated at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, where Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Chakraraj Sudarshan were adorned in their magnificent Rajarajeshwar Besha, popularly known as Suna Besha. A large number of devotees gathered at the temple to witness the deities adorned with gold ornaments.

The Suna Besha ritual was performed following the completion of the deities’ Avakasha rituals, sandalwood application, change of clothes and adornment with 32 types of gold ornaments. As part of the Dussehra celebrations, the temple also observed the traditional Ayudha Puja. According to Sharat Mohanty, a Chunara servitor of the Shree Jagannath Temple, the festival was observed with devotion and religious fervour.

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TAGGED:

LORD JAGANNATH SUNA BESHA
DUSSEHRA 2026
RAJARAJESHWAR BESHA
VIJAY DASAMI
PURI JAGANNATH TEMPLE

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