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Puri Bahuda Yatra 2026 LIVE: Watch Return Journey Of Lord Jagannath And His Siblings To Srimandir

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Religious fervour grips Puri as lakhs of devotees gather for Bahuda Yatra. (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 24, 2026 at 7:57 AM IST

1 Min Read
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The holy city of Puri is immersed in devotion as lakhs of devotees have gathered for Bahuda Yatra, the sacred return journey of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra from the Gundicha Temple to the Srimandir after the deities' week-long stay at their aunt's place. On this auspicious day, the majestic chariots of Lord Jagannath (Nandighosha), Lord Balabhadra (Taladhwaja) and Devi Subhadra (Darpadalana) roll once again along the Badadanda (Grand Road) as devotees pull the ropes amid chants of 'Jai Jagannath' and 'Hari Bol'. Before the return journey, the chariots were turned towards the Jagannath Temple during the traditional Dakshina Moda ritual. The day began with early morning rituals inside the Gundicha Temple, which is followed by a ceremonial Pahandi procession, bringing the deities to their chariots before the grand Homecoming. On the way, the sibling deities halt at the Mausi Maa Temple, where they are offered the traditional 'Poda Pitha', before continuing their journey towards the Srimandir. Elaborate security measures have been put in place, with thousands of police personnel and central armed forces deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.

The holy city of Puri is immersed in devotion as lakhs of devotees have gathered for Bahuda Yatra, the sacred return journey of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra from the Gundicha Temple to the Srimandir after the deities' week-long stay at their aunt's place. On this auspicious day, the majestic chariots of Lord Jagannath (Nandighosha), Lord Balabhadra (Taladhwaja) and Devi Subhadra (Darpadalana) roll once again along the Badadanda (Grand Road) as devotees pull the ropes amid chants of 'Jai Jagannath' and 'Hari Bol'. Before the return journey, the chariots were turned towards the Jagannath Temple during the traditional Dakshina Moda ritual. The day began with early morning rituals inside the Gundicha Temple, which is followed by a ceremonial Pahandi procession, bringing the deities to their chariots before the grand Homecoming. On the way, the sibling deities halt at the Mausi Maa Temple, where they are offered the traditional 'Poda Pitha', before continuing their journey towards the Srimandir. Elaborate security measures have been put in place, with thousands of police personnel and central armed forces deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.

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TAGGED:

RATH YATRA
MAHAPRABHU JAGANNATH
RETURN JOURNEY
PURI
PURI BAHUDA YATRA

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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