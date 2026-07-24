Puri Bahuda Yatra 2026 LIVE: Watch Return Journey Of Lord Jagannath And His Siblings To Srimandir

The holy city of Puri is immersed in devotion as lakhs of devotees have gathered for Bahuda Yatra, the sacred return journey of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra from the Gundicha Temple to the Srimandir after the deities' week-long stay at their aunt's place. On this auspicious day, the majestic chariots of Lord Jagannath (Nandighosha), Lord Balabhadra (Taladhwaja) and Devi Subhadra (Darpadalana) roll once again along the Badadanda (Grand Road) as devotees pull the ropes amid chants of 'Jai Jagannath' and 'Hari Bol'. Before the return journey, the chariots were turned towards the Jagannath Temple during the traditional Dakshina Moda ritual. The day began with early morning rituals inside the Gundicha Temple, which is followed by a ceremonial Pahandi procession, bringing the deities to their chariots before the grand Homecoming. On the way, the sibling deities halt at the Mausi Maa Temple, where they are offered the traditional 'Poda Pitha', before continuing their journey towards the Srimandir. Elaborate security measures have been put in place, with thousands of police personnel and central armed forces deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.