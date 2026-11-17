Mumbai: The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, took an electric three-wheeler ride and interacted with 15 finalists of the Earthshot Prize 2026 during their visit to a botanical garden at Bandra Reclamation in Mumbai on Tuesday.

On the second day of their Mumbai visit, the royal couple rode an electric three-wheeler manufactured by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, which is among the finalists for this year’s Earthshot Prize. The event was held against the backdrop of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

William and Catherine also met 15 finalists from across the world and learnt about their environmental initiatives. Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, known for its focus on clean urban transportation, is among the finalists, with Suman Mishra representing the company. Another Indian finalist is the Mahila Housing Trust, which is developing community-based solutions to tackle climate change.

India is hosting the Earthshot Prize ceremony for the first time. The main event is scheduled to take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) on Tuesday, where five winners will be announced. Each winner will receive £1 million to support and expand their environmental projects.