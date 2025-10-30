LIVE: PM Modi Addresses Rally In Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Says 'Abki Baar Firse NDA Sarkaar'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public rally in Muzaffarpur in poll-bound Bihar today (Oct 30). He will address one more public rally in Saran district later today.

Slamming Congress and RD for "insulting Chhathi Maiyya", PM Modi said how could anyone "insult Chhathi Maiyya for votes in the election". "Will the people of Bihar and the country tolerate this?..." he said, addressing the rally and repeatedly saying "abki Baar Firse NDA Sarkaar' (NDA government once again)."

The poll temperature has already shot up in Bihar as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, are set to address several public rallies in favour of their NDA and INDIA bloc nominees respectively in various parts of poll-bound state for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

Gandhi will address rallies in Nalanda and Sheikhpura districts, while Shah has four election meetings scheduled in Lakhisarai, Munger, Nalanda and Patna. BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda is also scheduled to address rallies in Buxar and Patna districts.

The PM kicked off the NDA campaign for the Bihar assembly elections by addressing rallies in Samastipur and Begusarai on October 24.

In a post on X, he wrote, "My family members in Bihar are contesting in the elections to ensure a huge victory for BJP-NDA. In this atmosphere of enthusiasm, I will have the privilege to interact with the public at around 11 am in Muzaffarpur and at 12.45 PM in Chhapra." "I am confident that in the assembly elections, my brothers and sisters of the state will once again herald a grand victory," he wrote.