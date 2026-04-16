Watch | PM Modi Speaks On Three Bills In Extended Budget Session

New Delhi: The government is set to table three bills together in the Lok Sabha to expedite the implementation of the Women's Reservation Act of 2023, which provides for a 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. The three bills are: The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026; The Delimitation Bill, 2026; The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the government is resolutely moving forward for empowerment of women in the three-day special sitting of Parliament.

"In the special sitting of Parliament, beginning today, our country is all set to take a historic step towards women's empowerment. The respect for our mothers and sisters is the respect for the nation, and with this very spirit, we are moving forward resolutely in this direction," Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.