LIVE: PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone, Inaugurates Development Works In Assam's Silchar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform the Bhoomi Poojan for the Shillong–Silchar Corridor today (Saturday, March 14), the first access-controlled Greenfield four-lane high-speed corridor in Northeast India.

According to officials, spanning 166 km and built at an estimated cost of around ₹22,860 crore, the project is expected to significantly enhance connectivity between Meghalaya and Assam. Once completed, the corridor will reduce the distance between Guwahati and Silchar and cut travel time from the current 8.5 hours to approximately 5 hours. The improved connectivity is expected to boost economic activity, facilitate smoother movement of goods and people, and strengthen cross-border trade in the region.

The Prime Minister will also perform the Bhoomi Poojan for an Elevated Corridor on National Highway-306 in Silchar. The proposed project will stretch from Trunk Road near Capital Point to Rangirkhari Point (Phase-I). This elevated corridor is aimed at easing congestion along one of Silchar’s busiest traffic corridors and improving overall urban mobility.

The project is also expected to strengthen connectivity between Assam and neighbouring states such as Mizoram, Tripura and Manipur, thereby contributing to the economic growth and development of the Barak Valley region. In addition, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a new College of Agriculture at Patharkandi in Sribhumi district.

The proposed institution is expected to strengthen Assam’s agricultural education and research ecosystem. It will provide students from the Barak Valley and adjoining regions access to quality agricultural education and modern research facilities closer to their homes, while also supporting innovation and skill development in the agriculture sector.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth around ₹19,4800 crore in Guwahati. He addressed a grand gathering in Guwahati, extending his heartfelt greetings to the people of the city. He also greeted the farmers joining from across the country, as well as the brothers and sisters working in tea gardens.