Watch | PM Modi Dedicates To Nation Various Projects In Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating, laying foundation stone and dedicating to the nation multiple development projects worth around Rs. 13,430 crore. He will also address a public gathering on the occasion.

These projects span across key sectors, including industry, power transmission, roads, railways, defence manufacturing, and petroleum and natural gas, reflecting his government's commitment to enhancing regional infrastructure, accelerating industrialisation, and driving inclusive socio-economic growth in the southern state.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Transmission System Strengthening at Kurnool-III Pooling Station. He will also lay the foundation stones for the Orvakal Industrial Area in Kurnool and the Kopparthy Industrial Area in Kadapa.

He will lay the foundation stone for the six-lane Greenfield Highway from Sabbavaram to Sheelanagar. In addition, six road projects worth around a total of Rs. 1,140 crore will be inaugurated. He will further lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation several key railway projects worth over Rs. 1,200 crore.

He will dedicate to the nation, Srikakulam–Angul Natural Gas Pipeline of GAIL India Limited, built at a total cost of around Rs 1,730 crore, spanning around 124 km in Andhra Pradesh and 298 km in Odisha. He will also inaugurate Indian Oil’s 60 TMTPA (Thousand Metric Tonnes per annum) LPG bottling plant at Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

The Prime Minister will dedicate the Advanced Night Vision Products Factory at Nimmaluru, Krishna district, established by Bharat Electronics Limited at an investment of around Rs.360 crore.