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PM Modi Leads By Example In Austerity, Reduces Size Of Convoy

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reduced the size of his convoy while retaining essential security arrangements (PMO)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 13, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reduced the size of his convoy while retaining essential security arrangements mandated under the Special Protection Group (SPG) protocol.

The move comes in line with the PM's appeal to citizens to contribute towards economic resilience by reducing dependence on imported fuel and adopting environmentally sustainable alternatives amid the West Asia crisis.

The PM has also directed the officials to include Electric Vehicles in his convoy wherever feasible, without making any new purchases. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah downsized his convoy, reducing it to less than half.

BJP chief Nitin Nabin praised the Prime Minister for the step, saying, "when leadership sets an example itself, it becomes a people's movement." 

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reduced the size of his convoy while retaining essential security arrangements mandated under the Special Protection Group (SPG) protocol.

The move comes in line with the PM's appeal to citizens to contribute towards economic resilience by reducing dependence on imported fuel and adopting environmentally sustainable alternatives amid the West Asia crisis.

The PM has also directed the officials to include Electric Vehicles in his convoy wherever feasible, without making any new purchases. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah downsized his convoy, reducing it to less than half.

BJP chief Nitin Nabin praised the Prime Minister for the step, saying, "when leadership sets an example itself, it becomes a people's movement." 

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TAGGED:

MODI CONVOY
PRIME MINISTER AUSTERITY
SPG CONVOY
PM CONVOY IN DELHI
PM CONVOY

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