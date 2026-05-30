Prime Minister Modi's Brother Visits Paramakudi Varahi Temple

Ramanathapuram: Prahlad Modi, younger brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offered prayers at the famous Varahi Amman Temple at Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

On learning about his arrival, hundreds of people gathered in front of the temple. After his prayers at the temple, he left for Rameswaram.

Prahlad Modi currently serves as the national vice president of All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation. For the past few days, he has been undertaking a spiritual tour of major pilgrimage sites across South India. Having recently arrived in Tamil Nadu, Prahlad Modi earlier visited the famous Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has four brothers and one sister. Prahlad Modi is known to have a deep passion for spirituality and he makes it a regular practice to embark on spiritual pilgrimages.

He runs a fair price shop in Ahmedabad. He has been an active member of the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation since its inception in 2001.