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Prime Minister Modi's Brother Visits Paramakudi Varahi Temple

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi visited Varahi Amman temple in Tamil Nadu (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 30, 2026 at 9:06 PM IST

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Ramanathapuram: Prahlad Modi, younger brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offered prayers at the famous Varahi Amman Temple at Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

On learning about his arrival, hundreds of people gathered in front of the temple. After his prayers at the temple, he left for Rameswaram.

Prahlad Modi currently serves as the national vice president of All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation. For the past few days, he has been undertaking a spiritual tour of major pilgrimage sites across South India. Having recently arrived in Tamil Nadu, Prahlad Modi earlier visited the famous Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has four brothers and one sister. Prahlad Modi is known to have a deep passion for spirituality and he makes it a regular practice to embark on spiritual pilgrimages.

He runs a fair price shop in Ahmedabad. He has been an active member of the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation since its inception in 2001.

Ramanathapuram: Prahlad Modi, younger brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offered prayers at the famous Varahi Amman Temple at Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

On learning about his arrival, hundreds of people gathered in front of the temple. After his prayers at the temple, he left for Rameswaram.

Prahlad Modi currently serves as the national vice president of All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation. For the past few days, he has been undertaking a spiritual tour of major pilgrimage sites across South India. Having recently arrived in Tamil Nadu, Prahlad Modi earlier visited the famous Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has four brothers and one sister. Prahlad Modi is known to have a deep passion for spirituality and he makes it a regular practice to embark on spiritual pilgrimages.

He runs a fair price shop in Ahmedabad. He has been an active member of the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation since its inception in 2001.

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TAGGED:

RAMANATHAPURAM
NARENDRA MODI BROTHER
FAIR PRICE SHOP
VARAHI AMMAN TEMPLE
PRAHLAD MODI

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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