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French President Macron And Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni To Inaugurate Restored West Mebon Temple

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President Macron And Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni To Inaugurate Restored West Mebon Temple (AFP)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 10, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Siem Reap: The newly restored West Mebon temple now rises from a reservoir at Cambodia's sprawling Angkor archaeological complex, the latest in a century of conservation projects led by former colonial power France.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni will inaugurate the nearly 1,000-year-old temple on the sidelines of a summit of French-speaking nations in Phnom Penh on November 15-16.

Conservationists have restored most of the original 16 towers and surrounding walls over the past 14 years, and put the finishing touches on a stone marker at the entrance last week.

The temple is part of the UNESCO World Heritage site at Angkor, once the centre of the Khmer Empire, and includes the national treasure, Angkor Wat.

It was here that archaeologists unearthed the largest bronze statue ever found in Cambodia, 'Reclining Vishnu', which is now touring the world. 

Siem Reap: The newly restored West Mebon temple now rises from a reservoir at Cambodia's sprawling Angkor archaeological complex, the latest in a century of conservation projects led by former colonial power France.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni will inaugurate the nearly 1,000-year-old temple on the sidelines of a summit of French-speaking nations in Phnom Penh on November 15-16.

Conservationists have restored most of the original 16 towers and surrounding walls over the past 14 years, and put the finishing touches on a stone marker at the entrance last week.

The temple is part of the UNESCO World Heritage site at Angkor, once the centre of the Khmer Empire, and includes the national treasure, Angkor Wat.

It was here that archaeologists unearthed the largest bronze statue ever found in Cambodia, 'Reclining Vishnu', which is now touring the world. 

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TAGGED:

WEST MEBON TEMPLE
ANGKOR
KHMER EMPIRE
WEST MEBON TEMPLE RESTORATION
CAMBODIAN KING NORODOM SIHAMONI

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