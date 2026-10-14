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President Droupadi Murmu Visits Kanakadurga Temple In Vijayawada

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President Droupadi Murmu at the Kanakdurga Temple in Vijayawada (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 14, 2026 at 10:41 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Vijayawada:President Droupadi Murmu visited Kanakadurga Temple in Vijayawada. After performing pujas in the inner temple, the priests gave the President Veda blessings. 

Temple officials presented silk robes, a shesha vestment and a portrait. The President, who reached Indrakiladri, was welcomed by Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anita, MP Keshineni Chinni, Chairman Radhakrishna and EO Seena Nayak. The President proceeded by greeting the devotees in the queues.

Earlier, President Murmu reached Gannavaram Airport in a special flight from Delhi. Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice (Retd) Abdul Nazeer, Union Ministers Kamlesh Paswan, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, State Ministers Lokesh, Anita, Kollu Ravindra, MP Vallabhaneni Balashouri, BJP State President PVN Madhav and others welcomed her.

Later, they reached Vijayawada by road. The darshan was stopped for half an hour in view of the President's visit.

Vijayawada:President Droupadi Murmu visited Kanakadurga Temple in Vijayawada. After performing pujas in the inner temple, the priests gave the President Veda blessings. 

Temple officials presented silk robes, a shesha vestment and a portrait. The President, who reached Indrakiladri, was welcomed by Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anita, MP Keshineni Chinni, Chairman Radhakrishna and EO Seena Nayak. The President proceeded by greeting the devotees in the queues.

Earlier, President Murmu reached Gannavaram Airport in a special flight from Delhi. Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice (Retd) Abdul Nazeer, Union Ministers Kamlesh Paswan, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, State Ministers Lokesh, Anita, Kollu Ravindra, MP Vallabhaneni Balashouri, BJP State President PVN Madhav and others welcomed her.

Later, they reached Vijayawada by road. The darshan was stopped for half an hour in view of the President's visit.

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TAGGED:

PRESIDENT DRAUPADI MURMU
VEDAS
NAVRATRI
KANAKADURGA TEMPLE

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