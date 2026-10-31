LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu Graces Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Celebration In New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with several other dignitaries, attended the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) celebrations in New Delhi on Saturday morning.

The event marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, popularly revered as the Iron Man of India. This occasion honours Patel's monumental role in the political and national integration of India, celebrating his enduring vision of a strong, unified country. As part of the annual traditions leading up to and during the day, government offices and citizens across the country take the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge to uphold the unity, integrity, and security of the nation.