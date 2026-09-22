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Pope Leo XIV To Begin Official Visit To France On September 25

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Pope Leo XIV To Begin Official Visit To France On September 25 (AFP)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 22, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST

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Paris: Pope Leo XIV is set to begin an official visit to France on September 25. During his four-day visit, Pope Leo XIV will attend events at Paris's iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral. Notre-Dame Cathedral prepares to welcome Pope Leo as a banner placed outside Notre-Dame to mark Pope Leo XIV's visit.

Some visitors to the cathedral describe the occasion as one of the few things that gives hope to people, and others regard it primarily as an important event for Catholics. People are disappointed about the country's politics and government right now. 

A 47-year-old Lydie Martin, who works in parliament, said, "There aren't many positive things happening, and here you can see that people are happy. It's a positive event, and there aren't many of those at the moment, so we appreciate it."

A retiree, Anne-Marie Thibault, said, "At the moment we're very, very disappointed with our politicians, with everything that's happening in France in general. I would even say it's unacceptable. She thinks the Pope's visit will bring a renewed sense of hope to all Catholics.

Paris: Pope Leo XIV is set to begin an official visit to France on September 25. During his four-day visit, Pope Leo XIV will attend events at Paris's iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral. Notre-Dame Cathedral prepares to welcome Pope Leo as a banner placed outside Notre-Dame to mark Pope Leo XIV's visit.

Some visitors to the cathedral describe the occasion as one of the few things that gives hope to people, and others regard it primarily as an important event for Catholics. People are disappointed about the country's politics and government right now. 

A 47-year-old Lydie Martin, who works in parliament, said, "There aren't many positive things happening, and here you can see that people are happy. It's a positive event, and there aren't many of those at the moment, so we appreciate it."

A retiree, Anne-Marie Thibault, said, "At the moment we're very, very disappointed with our politicians, with everything that's happening in France in general. I would even say it's unacceptable. She thinks the Pope's visit will bring a renewed sense of hope to all Catholics.

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TAGGED:

POPE LEO IN FRANCE
FRANCE CATHOLICS CHURCH
PARIS NOTRE DAME CATHEDRAL
CATHOLIC COMMUNITY
POPE LEO XIV FRANCE VISIT

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