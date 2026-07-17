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Watch Live | PM Modi Flags Off India’s First Hydrogen Train Between Jind and Sonipat

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India's first hydrogen-powered train, developed with indigenous technology, advanced safety systems and zero-emission operations. (IANS)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 17, 2026 at 11:27 AM IST

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Updated : July 17, 2026 at 11:43 AM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is flagging off India’s first hydrogen-powered train from Jind, Haryana on Friday, marking an important step towards the adoption of clean and sustainable mobility in the railway sector. Designed, engineered and integrated in India, the train has been developed using indigenous technology, reflecting the country's growing capabilities in advanced railway engineering. With its introduction, India joins the select group of countries that have operational hydrogen-powered trains. The train is powered by hydrogen fuel cell technology, which converts hydrogen into electricity to propel the train. The process produces only water vapour as a by-product, resulting in zero carbon emissions during operation. The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation as well as lay the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth over Rs 12,470 crores in Haryana. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is flagging off India’s first hydrogen-powered train from Jind, Haryana on Friday, marking an important step towards the adoption of clean and sustainable mobility in the railway sector. Designed, engineered and integrated in India, the train has been developed using indigenous technology, reflecting the country's growing capabilities in advanced railway engineering. With its introduction, India joins the select group of countries that have operational hydrogen-powered trains. The train is powered by hydrogen fuel cell technology, which converts hydrogen into electricity to propel the train. The process produces only water vapour as a by-product, resulting in zero carbon emissions during operation. The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation as well as lay the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth over Rs 12,470 crores in Haryana. 

Last Updated : July 17, 2026 at 11:43 AM IST

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TAGGED:

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI
INDIAN RAILWAYS
JIND SONIPAT HARYANA
HYDROGEN TRAIN

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ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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