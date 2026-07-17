Watch Live | PM Modi Flags Off India’s First Hydrogen Train Between Jind and Sonipat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is flagging off India’s first hydrogen-powered train from Jind, Haryana on Friday, marking an important step towards the adoption of clean and sustainable mobility in the railway sector. Designed, engineered and integrated in India, the train has been developed using indigenous technology, reflecting the country's growing capabilities in advanced railway engineering. With its introduction, India joins the select group of countries that have operational hydrogen-powered trains. The train is powered by hydrogen fuel cell technology, which converts hydrogen into electricity to propel the train. The process produces only water vapour as a by-product, resulting in zero carbon emissions during operation. The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation as well as lay the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth over Rs 12,470 crores in Haryana.