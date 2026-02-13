ETV Bharat / Videos

LIVE: PM Narendra Modi Unveils Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
In this image posted on Feb. 13, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi examines documents at Seva Tirth, the newly inaugurated Prime Minister's Office complex, in New Delhi. (@narendramodi/X via PTI Photo)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 13, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST

|

Updated : February 13, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 in the national capital. Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 accommodates several key ministries, including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Law & Justice, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers and Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Both building complexes feature digitally integrated offices, structured public interface zones and centralized reception facilities. These features will foster collaboration, efficiency, seamless governance, improved citizen engagement and enhanced employee well-being.

Earlier, bringing an end to what is being referred to as a colonial-era legacy, PM Modi unveiled the name and formally inaugurated the 'Seva Teerth', the new building in the national capital which houses the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the National Security Council Secretariat, and the Cabinet Secretariat.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 in the national capital. Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 accommodates several key ministries, including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Law & Justice, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers and Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Both building complexes feature digitally integrated offices, structured public interface zones and centralized reception facilities. These features will foster collaboration, efficiency, seamless governance, improved citizen engagement and enhanced employee well-being.

Earlier, bringing an end to what is being referred to as a colonial-era legacy, PM Modi unveiled the name and formally inaugurated the 'Seva Teerth', the new building in the national capital which houses the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the National Security Council Secretariat, and the Cabinet Secretariat.

Last Updated : February 13, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SEVA TEERTH
PM NARENDRA MODI
NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL
MINISTRY OF DEFENCE
PRIME MINISTERS OFFICE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

Commerce Industry Minister Piyush Goyal addresses media on India US trade deal.

India US Trade Deal LIVE: Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal Addresses Media

February 7, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
Watch LIVE | Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 With PM Modi

Watch LIVE | Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 With PM Modi

February 6, 2026 at 10:56 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi Speaks On Motion Of Thanks On President's Address In Rajya Sabha

February 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Watch Live | Finance Minister Sitharaman Addresses Post Budget Press Conference

Watch Live | Finance Minister Sitharaman Addresses Post-Budget Press Conference

February 1, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.