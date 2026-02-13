LIVE: PM Narendra Modi Unveils Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 in the national capital. Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 accommodates several key ministries, including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Law & Justice, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers and Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Both building complexes feature digitally integrated offices, structured public interface zones and centralized reception facilities. These features will foster collaboration, efficiency, seamless governance, improved citizen engagement and enhanced employee well-being.

Earlier, bringing an end to what is being referred to as a colonial-era legacy, PM Modi unveiled the name and formally inaugurated the 'Seva Teerth', the new building in the national capital which houses the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the National Security Council Secretariat, and the Cabinet Secretariat.