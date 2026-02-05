PM Narendra Modi Speaks On Motion Of Thanks On President's Address In Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking in the Rajya Sabha - the Upper House of Parliament on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha.

The Motion was tabled by nominated member C Sadanandan Master. The motion, which was tabled by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and seconded by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, was passed in the Lok Sabha with a voice vote. PM Modi was supposed to reply to the motion in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, but due to continuous ruckus, the Lower House was adjourned. Several MPs of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have supported the motion, while it was vehemently opposed by Mallikarjun Kharge, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier in the Day, there was a heated exchange between Kharge and J P Nadda, who is the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha.